Steve Young had a glorious football career. The quarterback won three Super Bowl titles across 15 seasons in the NFL.

However, Young initially began his pro football career in the USFL when he signed for the Los Angeles Express in 1984. He put pen to paper on a 10-year, $40 million contract and agreed to take his payment in the form of an annuity of 43 years to help the fledgling team.

However, he didn't receive all of his money from the Los Angeles team as the USFL closed operations in 1986 when the league collapsed and filed for bankruptcy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Express competed in all three of the USFL seasons played between 1983 and 1985. They played their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

The LA outfit made one playoff appearance after winning the 1984 divisional title. Over three seasons, the Express recorded a 22-34 record in the USFL. However, most of their success came from when Young was their quarterback.

After the USFL shut down, Young made the switch to the NFL and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1985. He spent two seasons with the team before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Steve Young's USFL career and stats

Former USFL QB Steve Young

In his first season with the Los Angeles Express in 1984, Steve Young racked up 2,361 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on 179 passes. He also added 515 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, leading the team to the summit of the Western Conference and winning the divisional title.

The Express then took down the Michigan Panthers in the quarterfinals but lost to the Arizona Wrangles in the last four.

In the 1985 season, Young recorded 1,741 yards and six touchdowns on 137 passes. He also added 368 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He finished his USFL career with 4,102 passing yards, completing 316 of 560 passes with 16 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also ran for 883 yards in 135 attempts with nine rushing touchdowns.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes