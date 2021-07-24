What are the most valuable college football programs?

In the United States of America, there’s college sports, and there’s college football.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, over 45 million people attended college football games each season. An estimated total of 27 million people watched the CFP National Championship game between LSU and Clemson in 2020.

In certain states, the college football team is more popular than the NFL franchise. With recent reports that the Denver Broncos could be sold for $3.2 billion, what would the top college football programs be worth?

The Wall Street Journal released an article that listed the most valuable college football programs and their estimated worth.

Five most valuable college football teams

Here's a look at the five most valuable college football programs in the United States today.

#5 Notre Dame - $914 million

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were ranked the fifth-most valuable college football program by the WSJ. A juicy multi-million dollar exclusive TV rights deal with NBC that runs through to 2025 helps with the football program's bottom line.

The Irish have revived their fortunes of late under head coach Brian Kelly, after struggling for several seasons on the field. This historic football program will always garner plenty of media attention and looks set to rise in value year over year.

#4 Michigan - $925 million

The Wolverines, led by passionate head coach Jim Harbaugh, have continued to disappoint on the field. Off the field, it's a different story, as the program has racked in a reported $133 million in total revenue in 2018 alone.

The Wall Street Journal estimates that the football program is worth a mighty $925 million. If the team can finally win another national title, the program's worth would skyrocket further.

#3 Alabama - $1.01 billion

The Crimson Tide is currently the dominant college football program, and that’s reflected in its enormous value. Alabama football is valued at over $1 billion, and as long as head coach Nick Saban is at the helm, that would only rise.

The program has won five national championships in the last ten years. Their recent dominance on the gridiron is unmatched. The Crimson Tide reportedly earn $140 million in revenue each year.

Their 2021 recruiting class was ranked number one by most college football media channels.

#2 Ohio State - $1.05 billion

The Ohio State University comes in second on the list of most valuable college football programs. The Buckeyes were valued by the WSJ at $1.05 billion.

Even though they haven’t won the national championship since 2014, the reigning Big Ten champions continue to bring in the cash. The Ohio State football program earns around $120 million in revenue, and if they can make the CFP this season, that number will increase significantly.

#1 Texas - $1.1 billion

They say that “Everything's bigger in Texas”, and when it comes to the value of the football programs, they’re right. Texas University is the most valuable football team at $1.1 billion, according to the WSJ.

The Longhorns have not been a force on the gridiron for some time now. The team went 7-3 last season to finish fourth in the Big 12 and once again missed the college football playoffs. But that hasn’t slowed their popularity or off-field earnings, though.

The Texas Longhorns had the highest revenue of $163 million after the 2018 football season. 'Go Horns Go.'.

