What went wrong between the NFL and Eugene Chung after the racism incident?

On May 22, 2021, news broke about Eugene Chung being told that he was "not the right minority" while interviewing for an NFL coaching job. Chung interviewed with The Boston Globe and explained what happened during his interview.

Coach Eugene Chung called the NFL's statement on their review of Chung's claim he was told he was "not the right minority" during a job interview "a little misleading."

Commissioner Roger Goodell has not met with Chung and there's been little communication w/ the NFL, he said. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 26, 2021

"It was said to me, 'Well, you're really not a minority.'" Chung went on to say, "I was like, 'Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority.'"

Since that interview, the NFL conducted an investigation into the situation but couldn't find supporting evidence.

"After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made."

The NFL made that statement on July 1, 2021. After the announcement, the NFL and Chung joined hands to prevent similar incidents from happening. Fast forward 25 days, and Chung has some questions about the NFL's commitment to preventing such an incident from occurring again.

Has the NFL dropped the ball on the Eugene Chung situation?

Eugene Chung and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

ESPN's Tim McManus reported that Eugene Chung has only had one brief conversation with the NFL since agreeing to work with them on the issue. Chung also dropped a big statement about the NFL's investigation.

"Every single coach and personnel executive that I have reached out to regarding this matter has said they haven't been contacted by the NFL during its review process."

Eugene Chung has attempted to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after more recent information came to light. Goodell has reportedly declined to meet with Chung, who felt that one conversation wasn't enough to get the ball rolling on the problem.

"I've had one conversation with them. I'd love to work with them hand in hand, but, when it's being written that I'm going to be working with them, and I had only on very brief conversation, I think that's a little misleading."

Eugene Chung still hasn't released the name of the individual or the team that said those words to him. He's trying to be civil about the situation, but the NFL seems to be pushing him to the brink.

After the statement the NFL made about working with Chung, it seemed as if they would get to work, but that statement seems more like a bandage to stop the bleeding.

What will it take for the NFL to take Eugene Chung's situation seriously?

