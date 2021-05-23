Who is Eugene Chung? Korean OL coach was told that he's 'not the right minority' during interview with NFL team

Eugene Chung played 55 games at right tackle position in the NFL. He was the first Asian American draft pick in the history of the NFL. Chung coached 10 seasons as an assistant coach under Andy Reid and Doug Pederson.

Eugene Chung did an interview with The Boston Globe and stated that he was told that he wasn't really a minority. Chung had this to say to the Boston Globe during his interview.

"I was like, Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority. So I was like, what do you mean I'm not a minority?"

Eugene Chung didn't tell The Boston Globe which NFL team or the name of the individual who interviewed him. With Chung breaking the news about his situation, it's likely that the NFL will look into the comments that were made to him. This is something that the NFL doesn't take lightly.

Here's why the comments made to Eugene Chung are a serious matter and why the NFL needs to look into it.

Eugene Chung stood up for himself during the interview

During the interview, Eugene Chung took actions into his own hands and confronted the interviewer by asking him to elaborate on his comment. After Chung gathered himself, and understood that he heard what he thought he said to the interviewer.

Former NFL OL and assistant coach Eugene Chung, who is Korean, says he was told he was "not the right minority" while interviewing for an NFL coaching job this offseason. https://t.co/Cbyq3SYRjY pic.twitter.com/WuPxSvtsBi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 22, 2021

"As soon as the backtracking started, I was like, Oh no,no,no,no, you said it. Now that it's out there, let's talk about it. It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that in 2021 something like that is actually a narrative."

Eugene Chung went on to say that he was not here to bash the NFL at all, but when Asians don't fit the narrative, that's where his stomach starts to turn.

The NFL's Rooney Rule is the main reason why the NFL needs to look into Eugene Chung's situation

On December 12, 2018 the NFL took a step in the right direction by improving the Rooney Rule. The NFL made the change to strengthen diversity. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had this to say in 2018 about the changes made to the Rooney Rule.

Ex-NFL player, assistant coach Eugene Chung: Interviewer said I wasn’t a minority https://t.co/DUXP2Zvpug — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) May 22, 2021

“The policy updates made today will bolster the current Rooney Rule requirements and are intended to create additional opportunities for diverse candidates to be identified, interviewed, and ultimately hired when a vacancy becomes available.”

Here are the changes that were made to the Rooney Rule on December 12, 2018:

Clubs must interview at least one diverse candidate from the Career Development Advisory Panel list or a diverse candidate not currently employed by the club. Clubs must continue best practice recommendation of considering multiple diverse candidates. Clubs must maintain complete records and furnish to the league upon Commissioner’s request. If final decision-maker is involved in the beginning, he/she must be involved through the conclusion of the process.

The Rooney Rule was set in place to help minority coaches like Eugene Chung. If the NFL doesn't look into the Eugene Chung incident, then they're ignoring the importance of the Rooney Rule and what it stands for. With everything going on in the world today, looking into the Chung situation will help fight against the problem.