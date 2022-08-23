What will Tom Brady do in 2023? 3 Best options for Buccaneers QB 

Tom Brady is entering the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season after an eventful offseason. He officially announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, only to change his mind just a few weeks later and return for another year.
While Brady will officially play for at least one more season, many rumors have been swirling about what he will do after that. There are several options on the table for the famous quarterback in 2023, including these three that appear to make the most sense.
#1 - Tom Brady retires, again
Retirement is clearly an option for Brady, not only because of his age, but also because it is already something he has done briefly. It's at least been on his mind. He is still at the top of his game, leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2021-22 season. It's not because of regression, but maybe to just move on to other things on a positive note.
Brady already has a massive broadcasting contract waiting for him when he decides to officially retire. FOX has already signed him to a record-breaking $375 million contract, which will make him the highest paid broadcaster of all time. This opportunity may be a major factor in his decision.
#2 - Contract extension with the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady decides that he wants to continue playing, his best chance of winning more Super Bowl rings is likely with the Buccaneers. He's already won one with them and made the playoffs in both of his seasons with the team.
Brady is also in an ideal situation in Tampa Bay. He has a ton of influence over the construction of the team, including roster decisions and offensive schemes. He already has many of the pieces around him that he wants, so it would make sense to stay there if he's going to keep playing.
#3 - Join Miami Dolphins ownership
One of the wildest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason involved the Miami Dolphins attempting to recruit Brady to their organization by offering him an ownership stake in the team. While the Dolphins did so illegally, they were hoping to make him the first-ever player-owner in NFL history.
In addition to recruiting Brady, the Dolphins also illegally did the same with head coach Sean Payton. While Payton is under contract until 2024, Brady will be a free agent during the 2023 offseason and can go wherever he wants from there.