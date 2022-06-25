3 NFL teams that could look to hire Sean Payton in 2023

Sean Payton announced his retirement in one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 NFL offseason so far. He has been the head coach of the New Orleans Saints for the last 15 seasons, recording an impressive 152-89 record and also winning a Super Bowl ring.

Sean Payton's unexpected retirement has caused rumors to swirl around that he may just be taking some time off before seeking new head coaching opportunities.

While he is still under contract until the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, the Saints could potentially trade him to a different team before then. Here are three potential destinations.

#1 - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins reportedly put in a request to interview Sean Payton during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Saints organization ultimately declined their request as his current contract allows them to do so.

It was rumored that the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton $100 million to make him the highest-paid head coach of all time.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron The Miami Dolphins heavily pursued Sean Payton to be their next HC and offered him a four-year, $100 million deal, per @AlbertBreer The Miami Dolphins heavily pursued Sean Payton to be their next HC and offered him a four-year, $100 million deal, per @AlbertBreer https://t.co/kdTA2f9aD1

After the Saints denied their request, the Dolphins decided to hire Mike McDaniel as their new head coach. McDaniel had previously served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. If the first-time head coach doesn't work out for them, the Dolphins could potentially pursue Sean Payton once again.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

When Payton announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, one of the first rumors that came up was the possibility of him going back to the Dallas Cowboys, where he was once their quarterbacks coach.

Owner Jerry Jones has reportedly always been interested in potentially reuniting with Payton at some point and this could now be an opportunity.

While head coach Mike McCarthy helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs last season, Jones was extremely disappointed in the early exit after just one game. If the Cowboys don't make a deeper postseason run this year, McCarthy could be out and Jones could potentially inquire about Sean Payton.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule was hired to help turn the Carolina Panthers into a playoff contender. It hasn't worked out that way so far as he has recorded just a 10-23 record in two years as the head coach.

The Panthers will likely need to show significant improvement during the 2022 NFL season for Rhule to keep his job moving forward.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #KeepPounding "The voices are getting loud down there in Carolina as far as Matt Rhule being on the hot seat" ~ @DariusJButler "The voices are getting loud down there in Carolina as far as Matt Rhule being on the hot seat" ~@DariusJButler#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #KeepPounding https://t.co/6e10A9mKWb

If the Panthers struggle again and Rhule is fired, Sean Payton becomes a possibility for them as their next head coach. David Tepper is currently the richest owner in the NFL, so he can compete with any offer on the table if he chooses to pursue him.

