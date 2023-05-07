What year was Patrick Mahomes drafted? Exploring the top 5 players from Super Bowl MVP's draft class

Kansas City Chiefs legend, and two-time Super Bowl champ, Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017. The reigning NFL regular-season MVP was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in that fateful draft straight out of Texas Tech University. Safe to say, the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely aced the Draft.

While Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the most successful player in the 2017 Draft Class, it doesn't mean he's the only home run pick. There are several Pro Bowlers, All-Pro selections and franchise cornerstones in that Draft. We will take a look at five of them.

The Top Five Players from the 2017 NFL Draft Class ft. Patrick Mahomes

Here are the top five players from the iconic 2017 NFL Draft Class.

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, RB

With the 67th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Alvin Kamara out of Tennessee University. He was the fifth RB in the Draft, yet he has been the best and most consistent. Kamara is a four-time Pro Bowler, arguably the most impactful player on the Saints. He might be higher up this list if not for his recent legal troubles.

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, RB

Selected by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth pick of the 2017 Draft, Run CMC is the best running back in the 2017 NFL Draft, even though Alvin Kamara has the edge regarding Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro nods.

Christian McCaffery's statement season was in 2019 when he put up an ultra-rare 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,000-plus receiving yards season. He might have left the team that drafted him, the Carolina Panthers, but he is back to his best as the backfield leader on the San Francisco 49ers.

3. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, OLB

The 30th overall pick and eighth rusher in the 2017 draft; Watt has set himself apart regarding sheer destruction. He has back-to-back first-team All-Pro norms and numerous other accolades. Regarding consistent dominance, Watt's run can be overshadowed by what we saw from his big brother, future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, during his three-year DPOY run.

T.J. Watt is the best-paid outside linebacker in the NFL and for good reason. He is the best player on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a core piece of Coach Tomlin's game plan.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, TE

The second-best tight end in the league, after Travis Kelce, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 146th overall pick. Kittle has made a mockery of his ultra-low Draft pick, and he offers the most value as a pick in that fateful 2017 Draft.

George Kittle is the best blocking TE in the NFL, and the San Francisco 49ers' patented rushing attack owns that reputation because of Kittle's natural ability to man up on edge against elite linebackers. Furthermore, he is a phenomenal pass catcher, having previously held the league record for most receiving yards by a TE in a season (now owned by Kelce). George Kittle is a gentle giant and will keep terrorizing NFL defenses for years to come.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, QB

The man, the myth, the iconic Patrick Mahomes, was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. This is the franchise's greatest-ever move. Patrick Mahomes is the finest of the 2017 bunch and is arguably the best player in the NFL, taking the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories and being named Super Bowl MVP both times. He also has two regular-season MVPs in his trophy case. The frightening part for the rest of the league is that he's just starting.

