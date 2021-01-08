When does 2021 NFL free agency start? Dates, times and predictions

With the NFL playoffs underway, many teams are already looking to the 2021 NFL free agency market to begin repairs on glaring issues for their team.

When does the 2021 NFL free agency period begin? Does the NFL Draft come first or after? As well as who are the top free agents and where could they possibly go? Let's dive into the 2021 NFL free agency.

When Does the 2021 NFL Free Agency period begin?

The NFL runs on a "league year" as opposed to a calendar year. As such, all players who contracts expire this year, won't be free agents until the 2021-22 league year begins. The 2021 league year begins on March 17th, 2021.

As such, the 2021 NFL free agency period will open and free agents will legally be able to sign with any team that has offered them a contract beginning then.

However, agents of soon-to-be free agents can begin negotiating contracts during the "legal tampering" period, which begins 48 hours prior to the start of the new league year and the 2021 NFL free agency period. The legal tampering period this year begins on March 15, 2021.

What time does NFL Free Agency start?

Both the legal tampering period and the new league year are subject to start at the traditional 4 p.m. (EST) deadline. As such, the legal tampering period will officially begin on March 15, 2021 at 4 p.m. EST, while the 2021 NFL Free Agency period will begin when the new league year starts on March 17th, 2021 at 4 p.m. EST.

Is NFL Free Agency before the draft?

The NFL Draft is currently scheduled for April 29th, 2021-May 1st, 2021. This means NFL teams will be able to repair any glaring issues with veteran NFL talent during the 2021 NFL free agency period, rather than rookie talent if they so choose.

Who will be the top NFL free agents?

2021 NFL free agency; Top 25 free agents (w/ predictions):