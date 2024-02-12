When does the 2024 NFL season start? Everything we know about next season's opening and international games

The 2023-24 NFL season has ended, and the Kansas City Chiefs have repeated as Super Bowl champions. The just-concluded season had its highs and lows, and the scriptwriters certainly deserve a raise after such an enthralling year.

As the players and coaches get some much-deserved rest, fans will be looking forward to the start of the 2024-25 season. This article will explore when the next NFL season starts and the international games to look forward to for 2024. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

When does the next NFL season start?

The NFL season takes 18 weeks, with the league's opening game being on Sept. 5. The upcoming season will start on the Thursday night after Labor Day, which aligns with the league's tradition. The opening matchup of the 2024 season will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the home base of the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the start of the season, there are some notable offseason dates to pay attention to. They are:

Scouting Combine

The scouting will take place from Feb. 27, 2024, to March 4, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Franchise Tagging

NFL teams can begin to designate players with a franchise tag starting from Feb. 20, with the deadline falling on March 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day is a crucial part of the league's calendar. Teams will get the chance to select the upcoming franchise building blocks, and the players' dreams will come true. The 2024 Draft will take place from April 25 to 27 in Detroit.

Schedule Release

The 2024 NFL Schedule will be released sometime in May 2024.

List of NFL international games for 2024

The NFL has yet to release a schedule for the international games for the 2024 season. However, they've named all five teams that will be the home side in the five games to be played internationally during the upcoming season.

These are the five home teams hosting an opponent internationally in 2024:

Carolina Panthers - Munich, Germany

Chicago Bears - London, U.K

Jacksonville Jaguars - London, U.K.

Minnesota Vikings - London, U.K.

Philadelphia Eagles - São Paulo, Brazil

As you can tell, the league will play three games in England, one in Germany and one in Brazil in the 2024 season. The new addition is São Paulo, Brazil, with the NFL set to host its first-ever international game there.