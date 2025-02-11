When is the 2025 NFL Combine? Full details on schedule of pre-draft process in Indianapolis

The 2025 NFL Combine is the latest iteration of a four-day event where NFL scouts, GMs and coaches evaluate the top college football prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Combine is strictly by invitation and features over 300 draft prospects.

Let's examine the event's timing, date and venue before this year's edition.

When is the 2025 NFL Combine?

According to Fox Sports, the 2025 NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, Feb. 27, to Sunday, Mar. 2. This year's Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. People looking to watch the Combine can do so by tuning into the NFL Network and NFL+.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 Combine:

Date: Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 2, 2025

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV, and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

When are player drills for the 2025 NFL Combine:

The NFL Combine drills are typically split into positions for organization and tracking purposes. Here's the schedule for this year:

Thursday, February 27

Defensive line and linebacker drills — 3 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28

Defensive back and tight end drills — 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1

Quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills — 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 2

Offensive line drills - 1 p.m. ET

What are the 2025 NFL Combine events?

Players will undergo an array of tests at the scouting combine. Here's a look at the primary tests in 2025:

20-yard shuttle

225 bench press

3 cone drill

40-yard dash

60-yard shuttle

Broad jump

Cybex test

Drug screening

Injury evaluations

Team interviews

Vertical jump

Wonderlic test

This year's Combine should feature potential top-10 picks such as Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Ashton Jeanty. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are regarded as the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft and will be in attendance for team interviews and physical testing. However, it wouldn't be surprising if both players opt out of physical drills in order to protect their draft stock.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will be at the 2025 Combine as well. As a two-way star who excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback during his college football career, he can participate on either the day designated for receivers or the day for defensive backs.

Running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Abdul Carter will also attend. Both players enjoyed stellar collegiate football careers and they'll look to improve their draft stocks by standing out at the Combine. This event provides a valuable opportunity for them to meet with potential general managers and make a strong case for being selected in April's draft.

