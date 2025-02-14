When does 2025 NFL Free Agency start? Understanding league rules and schedule

The 2024 NFL season is over, and all 32 teams are in the offseason. The league has a new Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles and 31 teams are officially aiming for their crown.

Hence, with the opening game of the 2025 season still some time away, let's examine the start of 2025 free agency.

When does 2025 NFL Free Agency start?

According to the Cincinnati Bengals website, free agency starts at 4 p.m. EST on March 12. This is immediately after the two-day negotiating period for potential unrestricted free agents.

This year, restricted free agents will be available from March 12 to April 18. Players will have the time to consider their offers before signing off on or before the April 18 deadline.

Furthermore, according to OverTheCap, the salary cap is projected to increase from $255.4 million last year to $272.5 million in 2025. That should give some teams room to keep crucial members of their squads rather than lose them due to salary cap constraints.

Three free agents to watch out for in 2025

Here's a look at three free premium free agents in 2025:

1. Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher - Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Sweat is a Super Bowl champion after relentlessly hounding Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. His performances throughout the 2024/25 season were superb, and he should earn himself a bumper new deal.

The Eagles have salary cap issues, so it remains to be seen whether they can match Sweat's expectations once negotiations begin.

2. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver - Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins is a career WR2, but he plays with a WR1. Higgins has been a key part of the Bengals' renaissance alongside Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. However, he's set for free agency in 2025.

Higgins will demand elite WR1 money. It remains to be seen how the Bengals can work around the salary cap budget to bring back Higgins on a multi-year extension.

3. Byron Murphy Jr., Cornerback - Minnesota Vikings

Byron Murphy Jr. balled out in his contract year with the Vikings. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts and will now get a bumper pay rise.

It could be with the Vikings or another team desperate for an elite ball hawk with playoff experience.

