When 3x Super Bowl winner Jerry Rice reminded everyone he still had it at 42 with the Seahawks

A fan page named Football’s Greatest Moments took to X on Sunday to post a clip featuring NFL legend Jerry Rice with the caption:

"When a 42-year-old Jerry Rice was making plays for the Seahawks in 2004 ��"

The clip showcased wide receiver Jerry Rice making multiple athletic plays. Interestingly, Rice was 42 while making those plays. While many wide receivers retire by their mid-30s, Rice was still contributing at the twilight of his career.

The first play featured Rice making a touchdown reception against the Dolphins in the first quarter of the game on Nov. 21. Rice had three catches for 86 yards as the Seahawks won the game 24-17. The next play featured Rice running nearly 40 yards.

Another play showed him catching a long ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. It was Rice’s best game of the season, where he had eight catches for 145 yards and one touchdown. However, the Seahawks lost the game 43-39.

The final play featured the Seahawks against the Jets in a Week 15 game. Rice had three catches for 25 yards and one touchdown. The Seahawks lost 37-14.

The Mississippi native spent time playing for the Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks. He was traded mid-season by the Raiders and later debuted for the Seahawks in their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

He started nine games for the Seahawks and recorded 25 receptions for 362 receiving yards and three touchdowns. These touchdowns came against the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Though these were modest numbers compared to his prime years, they were still impressive for a 42-year-old receiver.

Jerry Rice retires as a legend and enters Hall of Fame

Jerry Rice made his NFL debut in 1985 after being a first-round pick in the draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played 238 games for them, recording 1,281 receptions for 19,247 yards and 176 touchdowns until 2000. During this phase, he won three Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP, 13 Pro Bowl selections and 10 First-Team All-Pro selections.

After parting ways with the 49ers, he played for the Raiders until 2004. During this time, he played 54 games and recorded 243 receptions for 3,286 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also made a Super Bowl appearance in 2002.

Rice retired in 2004 as a legend and was later inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010.

