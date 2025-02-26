When is 40-yard dash at 2025 NFL Combine? All about schedule for scouting event in Lucas Oil Stadium

The 40-yard dash is one of the staple events at the NFL combine. It's a test of speed which helps teams evaluate the fastest players at the annual scouting showcase, and is a litmus test for wide receivers, defensive backs, running backs and tight ends.

With that being said, let's look at the schedule for the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine.

When is 40-yard dash at 2025 NFL combine?

The NFL Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Players are grouped by positions, and they undertake a series of drills including but not limited to the 40-yard dash, splits, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press.

Here's a look at this year's schedule for the 40-yard dash:

Thursday, February 27 at 3 p.m. - Defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday, February 28 at 3 p.m. - Defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. - Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Sunday, March 2 and Monday, March 3 at 1 p.m. - Offensive linemen

What is the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine?

The 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine is held by wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Texas Longhorns product set the record at the 2024 NFL Combine in the presence of scouts, general managers and coaches.

Worthy broke fellow wide receiver, John Ross III's record which was set at the 2017 Combine. Ross III's record stood for seven years, and was one of the statement performances in recent Combine history.

There are a few players who are in the running to break Worthy's record this draft, with the most likely being Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. Smith is as rapid as they come, and regularly burned through defenses during his collegiate career. He has a similar frame to Worthy as well as elite short burst.

So, ahead of this year's dashes, here's a look at the fastest times in Combine history:

1. Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, 4.21 seconds (2024)

2. John Ross, Wide Receiver, 4.22 (2017)

3. Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, 4.23 (2022)

T4. Rondel Menendez, Wide Receiver, 4.24 (1999)

T4. Chris Johnson, Running Back, 4.24 (2008)

T6. Jerome Mathis, Wide Receiver, 4.26 (2005)

T6. Dri Archer, Running Back, 4.26 (2014)

T6. Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, 4.26 (2022)

T6. DJ Turner, Cornerback, 4.26 (2023)

T10. Stanford Routt, Cornerback, 4.27 (2005)

T10. Marquise Goodwin, Wide Receiver, 4.27 (2013)

T10. Henry Ruggs III, Wide Receiver, 4.27 (2020)

