What is the NFL Combine? All you need to know about the big event

The 2025 NFL Combine is all set for Thursday, February 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and will run to Sunday, March 2, 2025. It'll feature some of the best draft prospects fresh off impressive collegiate football careers who are hoping to boost their draft prospects before the draft. Ahead of this year's combine, let's look at what the event entails.

What is the NFL Combine?

The NFL combine is an annual program where college football players eligible for the draft perform a series of drills in front of the decision-makers from NFL teams. Scouts, general managers, and coaches are some of the personnel who'll be in attendance during the combine.

Over 300 players are typically invited to the combine from just about every position and these players will partake in an array of mental and physical tasks. Furthermore, they'll be interviewed by franchises as they look to figure out who they'll be selecting in the upcoming draft.

Events at the combine include:

20-yard shuttle

3 cone drill

40-yard dash

60-yard shuttle

Bench press

Broad jump

Vertical jump

Biggest snubs for the 2025 NFL Combine?

329 prospects were invited to the 2025 Combine, however, not every draft-eligible player will be there. Here are a few collegiate standouts that'll be watching from home:

#1. Bilhal Kone, Cornerback, Western Michigan

Bilhal Kone had an impressive 2024 college football season at Western Michigan, and he earned an invite to the Senior Bowl. Kone's ability to deflect passes and work through zone coverage was on full display during his collegiate football career.

However, he was surprisingly left off the invite list for this year's combine. The good news is that Kone can still show out during his school's Pro Day, where an impressive performance there could see him selected on Day 3 in the 2025 NFL draft.

#2. Johnny Walker Jr., Edge Rusher, Missouri

Johnny Walker Jr. recorded 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in the 2024 college football season. He was a key part of Missouri's defense and brought the heat every game day.

However, Walker Jr. was not invited to this year's combine. While this draft class is stacked with elite edge rush talent, it was a mild surprise that there's no place for the Missouri star.

#3. Willie Lampkin, Center, North Carolina

Willie Lampkin had a stellar five-year collegiate football career spent at Coastal Carolina and North Carolina. However, he will not be working out at the 2025 NFL combine.

It might be due to his 5-foot-10, 270-pound frame which is significantly smaller than the average professional offensive lineman. However, it's still a surprise that the four-time all-conference lineman was left off the list due to what else he brings to the field.

