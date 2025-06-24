When does 49ers training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

Players who have left the San Francisco 49ers this offseason include Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Javon Hargrave. The Niners will appear different in 2025, given how many players have left the franchise.

Even if the 49ers didn't add enough players through free agency to cover for their offseason losses, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the playoffs in 2025. However, completing the training camp — the dates have already been set— is a stage the team has to first pass.

Here, we'll look at the 2025 49ers training camp schedule, ticket pricing, and other information.

When doeerss the 49ers training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

Although the 49ers' full training camp schedule is still not available, we already know that the rookies are scheduled to report on July 15 to the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, California. The veterans will also report to camp one week later on July 22, and on July 23, they will have their first full team practice together.

It is common for rookies to arrive at training camp before veteran players in the NFL. This typically affords the rookies time to adjust to the NFL. An additional week of practice seems warranted for the Niners, who have added up to 11 rookies this offseason.

The 49ers usually host open practices prior to the start of their preseason schedule; however, no official information has been made public for this year's edition.

The 49ers and the Denver Broncos will practice together on August 7 as part of their training camp plan. The two teams will later face off for their first preseason game in Santa Clara on August 9.

The 49ers will leave town to hold another joint practice with the Raiders on August 14 before facing the Las Vegas outfit for their second preseason game on August 16.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 training camp tickets

The dates and availability of tickets for the 49ers' public training camp sessions have yet to be announced. During camp, Niners fans normally have free access to the facilities, although tickets are still necessary.

Since there is a limited amount of space and tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the team typically needs supporters to book mobile tickets through the official app.

In previous years, fans were allowed to claim up to four tickets per day after ticket information was made available in mid-July, right before camp started.

