When 7x Super Bowl Winner Tom Brady Acknowledged Geno Smith's Brilliant 2022 Season

After finishing their 2024 season with a 4-13 record, the Las Vegas Raiders went on a quarterback hunt. Recent reports state that they have acquired former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in a trade for a draft pick. Since then, a clip has resurfaced on the internet featuring Tom Brady speaking about Smith.

Ad

Vegas Sports Today took to X and posted a clip on March 9 from Tom Brady’s press conference in 2022 in Germany. In the press conference, Brady expressed his opinion on former Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith. He said,

"He's making great decisions, passing the football very well to open receivers, and hasn't had many turnovers. He has enough athletic ability to extend some plays."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The conference in question happened after a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich on November 13, 2022. It was the first regular-season game in Germany, and Brady and Smith led their respective sides.

The Bucs won the game 21-16, but Smith had an impressive performance, throwing for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Brady passed for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Brady and Smith faced each other three times as starters, and Brady won all of those encounters. The Bucs vs. Seahawks game in 2022 was their last meeting, after which Smith earned Brady’s respect.

Ad

Brady’s commentary on Fox has revealed his deep understanding of the game to a general audience. Without being overly harsh, Brady expressed his opinion on a game between the Seahawks and Bills, in which he was impressed with Geno Smith’s performance.

Brady said,

"He can stand in the pocket and fire it with the best of them. I love that about him, and I love [him] throwing that ball quickly."

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders signs Geno Smith as per Tom Brady's suggestion

When the Raiders appointed Pete Carroll as head coach, he reunited with his former quarterback, Geno Smith. The duo worked together for four seasons with the Seahawks, where Smith had some of his best performances.

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was involved in the decision-making. Schultz wrote on X,

Ad

"Tom Brady was also on board with the move to acquire Smith, per multiple sources."

The Raiders have traded their third-round pick to the Seahawks and agreed to absorb Smith’s $31 million salary. Reports also suggest that Smith will likely receive a contract extension with a $45 million annual salary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.