Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had a unique, memorable NFL career. From being one of the best wideouts in football in the 2010 decade to becoming one of the most controversial figures in NFL history, Brown's career was a roller coaster ride.

One of those rides included being traded to the Oakland Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 9, 2019. His time with the Raiders ended before it started and included some bizarre moments.

Brown once got fined by the team $54,000 for missing team activities, games, and practices. Former GM Mike Mayock sent Brown a letter informing him of the fines.

"Dear Antonio, As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders walk through on August 22. Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fined $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders' Club Discipline Schedule.

"You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders' preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club's Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club."

This caused Brown to react, saying he would make everyone pay that year.

"When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

Antonio Brown never played a game for the Raiders

While Antonio Brown was traded to the Raiders in 2019, he never played a game for them. In fact, he was originally supposed to be traded to the Buffalo Bills, but Brown forced a trade to Oakland as he did not want to play for Buffalo.

Brown had a lot of issues with the Raiders during his time in Oakland. He suffered frostbite from a cryotherapy session and threatened to retire if he couldn't wear the same helmet he wore in Pittsburgh.

He was ultimately released by the team after he called Mike Mayock a "cracker."

Antonio Brown played in one game for the New England Patriots in 2019 and then played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs, before jogging and dancing off the field the next season in one of the most bizarre exits the NFL has ever seen.

