When is the best time to buy the NFL tickets for the 2021-22 season?

Buying NFL tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 season will be more difficult and expensive than it has been in previous years. During the 2020 season, most stadiums did not allow fans to attend games while others only housed a limited number of fans.

Fans are itching to get back to the stadiums and cheer for their favorite NFL team. Due to the finite number of tickets and the exorbitant demand for them, ticket prices are already shockingly expensive and watching games live will cost a fortune.

NFL teams reporting ticket sales up 150 percent after schedule release vs. same period in 2019. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 14, 2021

When is the best time to buy NFL Tickets?

Regular season NFL tickets went on sale on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the morning after the schedule was released. Like most entertainment and sporting events, tickets for NFL games can be purchased through Ticketmaster or third-party ticket sites.

According to TicketsTo.com, the best time to purchase tickets is when they go on sale. If you live in a big city that houses a lot of out-of-state fans, then tickets will go fast. Northern teams like the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots all have solid fan bases that travel well and now live outside of their hometowns.

Buying tickets to games featuring any of these teams will be a chore. Tickets for the home games of the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers will surely sell out fast. Their fans will want to see the champs live as many haven't had an opportunity to see Tom Brady in action yet. The Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and the New York Giants in November. Tickets for these games will be sold out in no time.

Average ticket price for the the Buccaneers-Patriots’ game in New England on Oct. 3 is $1,370, with prices as high as $12,000 on Ticketmaster, according to Vivid Seats. pic.twitter.com/KiF5LjEQxv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2021

During the season, tickets could be available on StubHub, SeatGeek or VividSeats but the chances are slim. Since these are third-party sites/apps, ticket purchasers can re-sell the tickets to other fans.

There are several reasons why some third-party sellers will list NFL tickets on these sites/apps during the season. They may have purchased too many tickets or may no longer be able to attend the game.

If your favorite team is no longer in playoff contention, check out one of these third-party sites up until game day. Some sellers may be desperate to recoup the money they spent and those NFL tickets will be significantly cheaper.

Also, check out the NFL Ticket Exchange website where fans sell their tickets online. If you have waited too long to purchase NFL tickets, there may still be a slim chance that you will be able to cop a ticket or two during the season.