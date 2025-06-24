When does Bills training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details and more

NFL teams are on a break after mandatory minicamps, including the Buffalo Bills, who concluded theirs last week. It's expected that the league will be quiet for the next four to five weeks before training camp begins.

Training camp is a signal that football is almost back. Additionally, it's another chance for the Bills, who had an interesting offseason, to examine which areas need improvement before the campaign starts.

Let's look at the 2025 Bills training camp schedule, ticket details and additional information.

When does the Buffalo Bills training camp start?

This year's Buffalo Bills training camp will be at St. John Fisher University, a private institution in Pittsford, New York. The team has conducted majority of its training camp at this location in the last 25 years. Buffalo's rookies will report for camp on July 15, a week before the veterans.

Rookies frequently arrive at training camp ahead of veterans. This usually gives them time to become used to the NFL.

The Bills' first training camp practice is scheduled for July 23. They will have 11 sessions in Rochester, with up to 10 practices open to fans.

What's the full Buffalo Bills training camp schedule?

Here is the Bills' full practice schedule for this year's training camp.

Tuesday, July 15 - Rookies report for camp at St. John Fisher University

Tuesday, July 22 - Veterans report for camp

Wednesday, July 23 - Team holds first practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Thursday, July 24 - Team holds second practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Friday, July 25 - Team holds third practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Sunday, July 27 - Team holds fourth practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Monday, July 28 - Team holds fifth practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Tuesday, July 29 - Team holds sixth practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Thursday, July 31 - Team holds seventh practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Sunday, Aug. 3 - Team holds eighth practice, starting by 11:15 a.m. (open to public)

Monday, Aug. 4 - Team holds ninth practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (not open to public)

Wednesday, Aug. 6 - Team holds 10th practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Thursday, Aug. 7 - Team holds 11th practice, starting by 9:45 a.m. (open to public)

Buffalo Bills 2025 training camp tickets

The Buffalo Bills will be the subject of this year's HBO program, "Hard Knocks," adding a new level of excitement to training camp. This also means that the team's tickets are in demand.

To determine who will get practice tickets, Buffalo established a lottery system, and fans have until June 28 to enter it.

Fans can request up to four tickets when they enter the ticket lottery. The team will select the winners next weekend, and beginning June 30, the winners will receive alerts informing them of their selection.

