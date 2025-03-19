When is Boise State’s Pro Day? Details and schedule and top 2 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL draft 

New NFL hopefuls participate in the NFL Combine and Pro Days every offseason in an attempt to move up the draft board. The two pre-draft events offer chances in two quite different environments, but they both aim to make an impression on teams to be chosen higher in the draft.

Ad

Top prospects go through physical examinations and interviews at the Scouting Combine, while the Pro Day offers a more comfortable environment — the candidate's college facilities — for the player to show off their skills.

This year's NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, but candidates who didn't perform well there or weren't invited at all will get another shot to impress scouts during their respective Pro Days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boise State will hold its 2025 Pro Day on Wednesday, March 26. The media will have access to the event, which is set to start in the morning.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Broncos' Pro Day schedule will see candidates partake in on-field testing, which includes the 40-yard dash, broad jump, shuttle sprints and other position exercises at around noon, after they have their measurements taken in the weight room.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top prospects to watch out for at Boise State’s 2025 Pro Day

Only two Boise State players were invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine: defensive tackle Ahmed Hassanein and running back Ashton Jeanty. Also, only two of them are expected to be drafted out of the program in April as of right now.

#1. Ashton Jeanty - RB

Jeanty, who chose not to take part in on-field activities at the 2025 NFL Combine, will take part in them at Boise State's Pro Day on March 26.

Ad

The highly-rated running back concluded his collegiate career at Boise State with 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in just 40 games played. He recorded 374 rushes for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Scouts will get the opportunity to watch Jeanty work out up close on his pro day as he is thought to be a guaranteed first-rounder. It may not be certain, but if Jeanty does well in these on-field drills, he might be the first Boise State player selected in the top 10 of the draft.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Ahmed Hassanein - DL

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Hassanein recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.77 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.7 seconds. He registered 32.5 inches in the vertical and 9.5 inches in the broad.

Hassanein typically appears like a prospect that teams seeking to enhance their pass-rushing department would consider selecting in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. He still has the opportunity to raise his draft standing, though, if he performs well at Boise State's Pro Day later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

“He has all the talent” - Jayden Daniels’ former teammate makes feelings known about Caleb Williams