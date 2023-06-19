When Brett Favre once stole Andy Reid's peanut butter during Chiefs HC's stint in Green Bay

For many, the Green Bay Packers' 1990's success is synonymous with two names: quarterback Brett Favre and head coach Mike Holmgren. In a span of three seasons, Holmgren coached Favre to three straight MVP awards (still a record) and a Super Bowl title.

But one name not mentioned there is current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Joining the team at the same time as Favre and Holmgren, Reid initially served as tight ends coach and offensive line assistant before becoming quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach.

And during their time together, Favre and Reid were involved in a hilarious incident. Steve Bono, one in a long list of Favre's backups, once recalled to CBS in 2015:

"One of the ones that I can tell, I remember, Andy Reid was on that protein diet, I forget what it was called. And Andy was like eating peanut butter by the jars. And he was losing weight. Brett went in there and ate the rest of the jar, or put something in it, I can't remember. But I do remember Andy throwing a fit when we walked in to sit down for a meeting and he was going to take out his jar of peanut butter and his spoon and start eating it."

Brett Favre also had a penchant for strong smells

Speaking of Andy Reid, he also had a story to tell about Brett Favre's mischievousness. He recalled a time when the quarterback used John Madden's extraordinary smelling skills against him:

"John Madden has a quick trigger when it comes to smelling a person's bodily gas. Favre went out and got this stuff, this sulfur, called Morning Breeze. He's in his interview, and I'm kinda walking by, and all the sudden coach Madden comes flying out of the door, cherry red, doing this (mimicking gagging) all over the place. Favre is in there just laughing. He had taken some of that Morning Breeze and he sprinkled it around so it smelled like he broke wind. At the moment, it was one of the funniest things I've ever seen."

The future Hall of Famer himself was savvy when it came to offensive odors, according to current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who backed up Favre at two different points in time:

"...He would take things like the doe urine scent that attracts deer and maybe dip it on a sock and maybe stick it in an offensive lineman's shoe locker. After a couple hours, it would begin to smell and you couldn't find where the scent was coming from. The guys, they knew exactly where to go and they knew exactly that it was gonna be Brett."

