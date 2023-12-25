When is Brock Purdy eligible for new contract extension? Insider explains 49ers QB’s measly $870,000 annual salary situation

Brock Purdy is making his case to become the NFL MVP this season as he is leading the San Francisco 49ers offense with great success. The quarterback was taken with the 262nd pick in last year's NFL draft. Given that success, his contract is becoming relevant based on how other signal-callers have been paid over the previous few seasons.

Purdy is making $870K a season based on his rookie deal. NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports explained why the 49ers quarterback will have to wait till 2025 to get a contract extension.

"Purdy's four-year deal is a basic one. There's no incentive structure or major signing bonus," Jones wrote. "Since 2011, any rookie drafted has hardly any leverage in contract negotiations, and certainly not a rookie taken with the last pick of the draft.

"According to the CBA, a 'Rookie Contract for a Drafted Rookie may not be renegotiated, amended or altered in any way until after the final regular season game of the player's third contract year.'

"So, if San Francisco wanted to pay him a top-of-market contract as soon as possible, the 49ers couldn't do it until January 2025 at the absolute earliest."

Average annual value is the common metric to assess the contracts of NFL quarterbacks. Joe Burrow leads all QBs in AAV at $55 million. By comparison, Purdy's AAV is $934,253, which is 85th. The situation has led to fans claiming the 23-year-old might have been better off not being taken at all by San Francisco and going undrafted.

Not being taken would have meant Brock Purdy could have been able to negotiate a new contract as early as next year. Undrafted rookie deals can't be renegotiated, changed or adjusted until after the final regular season game of a player's second contract year.

How Brock Purdy has made additional money despite his salary

Despite his salary, the San Francisco 49ers signal-caller has and can still make additional money based on incentives. He took in an extra $162K in 2022 for the 49ers getting to the NFC championship game, as did every other player on the team.

Brock Purdy could make around $174K should the 49ers reach the NFC championship game this season. One step further, Purdy would get an extra $164K along with the rest of his teammates if the 49ers win Super Bowl 58. A loss would drop it to $89K.

And since he's an MVP candidate, there's no doubt he'd be a Pro Bowl quarterback. A player on the winning team would get $88,000, and a player on the losing team would get $44,000. For the 2023 season, with a Super Bowl victory, Brock Purdy can add almost $1.5 million to his base salary.

