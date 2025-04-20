When Cam Newton broke a 33-year streak with Patriots after wearing No. 1 jersey

The New England Patriots' mascot, "Pat Patriot," has donned the No. 1 jersey since the Patriots won their first Super Bowl in 2003 with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Pat, a Minuteman soldier from the American Revolutionary Era, had to give up the No. 1 slot to Cam Newton in 2020.

The former Carolina Panthers QB was called in after Brady left the team, however, Newton was given jersey No. 0 upon arrival. A fan suggested owner Robert Kraft change it, and thus, Newton became the first player to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Patriots, breaking a 33-year streak.

Before Newton, Tony Franklin wore the No. 1 jersey from 1984–87. John Smith (1974–83) and Eric Schubert (one game in 1987) were the only players to wear it before Newton. Currently, wideout Ja’Lynn Polk wears it for the Patriots.

Interestingly, Cam Newton wasn’t even born when Franklin last wore it. Newton wore No. 2 while playing for Auburn but that changed when he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 as the first overall pick.

Newton had wanted to continue with his No. 2 jersey, but it was already assigned to another quarterback, Jimmy Clausen, who was willing to give it up under a specific condition.

Cam Newton refused to pay a million dollars for his favorite jersey number

In an Instagram clip in 2023, Newton revealed the backstory. He said (via ESPN):

“He was like if you want it, you got to pay for it. I was like, 'Cool, how much?' He said a million. I said, 'Boy, kiss my a*s.'

“I said bro people don’t make a million dollars in a lifetime let alone I’m going to give you a million dollars just for a f***ing number.”

Initially, Newton thought Clausen was joking, however, Clausen came back with a counteroffer of $750,000. At that moment, Newton realized that Clausen wasn’t kidding and settled for the No. 1 jersey, but he also 'made an oath to himself.'

“I made an oath to myself [that] that will be the last time Jimmy Clausen will ever be heard of in Carolina.”

Clausen was a second-round pick in 2010, but didn’t impress much in his rookie season in Carolina. He passed for 1,558 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Panthers went 1-9 in his 10 starts. After going 2-14 on the season, Carolina was looking for their franchise QB, and found it in Cam Newton.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, Newton, lived up to his words the next season. He passed for 4,051 yards with 21 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions, along with 706 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

While the franchise went 6-10, they were building in the right direction and even though it wasn't to be, they made the Super Bowl under Cam Newton in the 2015 season.

