When do Chiefs and Chargers leave for Brazil? Exploring week 1 plans for the NFL's first international game of the 2025 season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Sep 02, 2025 17:48 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
When do Chiefs and Chargers leave for Brazil? Exploring week 1 plans for the NFL's first international game of the 2025 season (image credit: IMAGN)

The Kansas City Chiefs will face their AFC West rivals, the LA Chargers, on Friday at Corinthians Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil. It will be the second time the divisional rivals will clash overseas, with the first played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2019.

LA coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that his team will depart for Sao Paulo on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m ET. It would give the Chargers two days to acclimatize to the unfamiliar environment before the Week 1 matchup.

Although the Chiefs have not made a public announcement regarding their travel schedule, they're expected to have a similar logistics strategy.

When Kansas City plays on the road, it often conducts three practices before its travel day and perform a walkthrough the day before the game. If they'll do the same this week, the Chiefs will likely leave on Wednesday morning.

Since this is only the second time the NFL will have a game in Brazil, there's no template for an efficient logistics arrangement for teams playing there. However, the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the first game in Brazil last year, traveled on a Wednesday morning for their matchup with the Packers. The game was held in Corinthians, and the trip took about 10 hours.

Philadelphia defeated Green Bay 34-29 to begin its 2024 season, which culminated in a win against the Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Friday's game should be thrilling as the Chiefs try to move past the disappointment of losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Chargers also want to win to give them a chance to end Kansas City's nine-year reign as AFC West champions.

How to watch the Week 1 game between the Chiefs and the Chargers?

Arena Corinthians, located in São Paulo, will host the LA Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 game on Friday. The stadium can accommodate over 47,000 spectators, and is the home of the soccer team SC Corinthians Paulista. It is the 13th largest arena in Brazil.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will battle in the first matchup in NFL history to be broadcast for free on YouTube. It will be available worldwide at 8 p.m. ET, or 9 p.m. in Brazil.

Kurt Warner (color analyst) and Rich Eisen (play-by-play) will be in the announcers' booth, while Stacey Dales will be the sideline reporter.

Game details:

Date and time: Friday, September 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

TV: YouTube

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Stacey Dales (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: NFL+

