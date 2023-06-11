Jerry Jones is one of the most flamboyant NFL team owners. The Dallas Cowboys chief once purchased a customized H145 Airbus helicopter as his go-to business transportation tool in 2016.

According to reports, Jones paid a whopping $9 million for his helicopter. It remains one of the most technologically advanced models in the Airbus Helicopters product line.

The Airbus can seat eight to 10 passengers, depending on the configuration. It allows Jones to commute swiftly to reach remote areas for his meetings in and around Texas. The helicopter can also travel up to 145 mph with efficient take-off and landing.

Interestingly, the H145 has also been used to promote Jones' Cowboys. The chopper's colors — navy blue, metallic silver, royal blue and white — are similar to the NFL team's uniform.

In an interview, Jones portrayed his customized helicopter as an attention magnet for the Dallas fans. He said:

“It lends an aura to the Cowboys, whether we’re circling the stadium and landing in the parking lot on game day or carrying business associates and sponsors. It is just how interesting the helicopter is for our fans. It gets their attention and keeps them thinking about us.”

Jones added:

“I’m being facetious, but I’m also half-serious here. I’d like to take it and land it on every road in Texas. Or maybe have five, landing in every community across the US. It’s a real attention magnet.”

Jerry Jones net worth: How much is the Dallas Cowboys owner worth in 2023?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

According to reports, Jerry Jones is worth a staggering $13.5 billion as of 2023. He is the third-richest team owner in the NFL, only behind Rob Walton of the Denver Broncos and David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers.

Jones made a small fortune with his oil and gas exploration business and bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for a reported $140 million. The team has won three Super Bowl titles (1993, 1994 and 1996) since he took ownership.

As of 2023, the Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL, worth a mammoth $7.64 billion. However, Jones will be eager to end Dallas' 27-year-long wait for a Super Bowl title next season.

