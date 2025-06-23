When does Cowboys training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

Dallas Cowboys players are taking a break before returning to work after concluding their mandatory minicamp earlier this month. The only programs left for the Cowboys before the 2025 regular season starts are training camp and preseason.
Dallas will travel to Oxnard and begin training camp at some point in July before three preseason games. Following that, the club will be fully ready for their NFL opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Here, we'll look at the 2025 Cowboys training camp schedule, ticket information, and other info.
When does the Dallas Cowboys training camp start?
Both the Cowboys' rookies and veteran players will report to Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 21, to begin training camp. While there, the Cowboys will need to figure out how to cut down their roster from 90 to the final 53-man roster.
The Cowboys will train in Southern California for the 46th time in 2025, and it will be the 19th season that the team spends at least some of their camp at the Oxnard facility.
The Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will officially hold joint practices on August 5 as part of the camp. The team's first preseason game against the Rams is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, following training camp.
The Cowboys will host the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in the second week of the preseason. Their preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at AT&T Stadium.
While nothing is confirmed yet, some of the team's practices are expected to be open to the public. This will allow fans to watch their favorite coaches and players as they prepare for a new NFL season, the first under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp tickets
The Cowboys' 2025 training camp is expected to be free and accessible to the public, with no need for a ticket, based on how they conducted their camp last year. However, it is crucial to note that entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis until all available seats are filled.
Additionally, parking begins three hours before practice time, and public entry to training camp activities usually begins two hours beforehand.
The team's full training camp schedule has not yet been made public, but going by history, expect multiple open practices to be held between late July and mid-August.
