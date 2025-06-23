When does Cowboys training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

Dallas Cowboys players are taking a break before returning to work after concluding their mandatory minicamp earlier this month. The only programs left for the Cowboys before the 2025 regular season starts are training camp and preseason.

Ad

Dallas will travel to Oxnard and begin training camp at some point in July before three preseason games. Following that, the club will be fully ready for their NFL opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Here, we'll look at the 2025 Cowboys training camp schedule, ticket information, and other info.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When does the Dallas Cowboys training camp start?

Both the Cowboys' rookies and veteran players will report to Oxnard, California, on Monday, July 21, to begin training camp. While there, the Cowboys will need to figure out how to cut down their roster from 90 to the final 53-man roster.

The Cowboys will train in Southern California for the 46th time in 2025, and it will be the 19th season that the team spends at least some of their camp at the Oxnard facility.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will officially hold joint practices on August 5 as part of the camp. The team's first preseason game against the Rams is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, following training camp.

The Cowboys will host the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in the second week of the preseason. Their preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at AT&T Stadium.

While nothing is confirmed yet, some of the team's practices are expected to be open to the public. This will allow fans to watch their favorite coaches and players as they prepare for a new NFL season, the first under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Ad

Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp tickets

The Cowboys' 2025 training camp is expected to be free and accessible to the public, with no need for a ticket, based on how they conducted their camp last year. However, it is crucial to note that entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis until all available seats are filled.

Additionally, parking begins three hours before practice time, and public entry to training camp activities usually begins two hours beforehand.

The team's full training camp schedule has not yet been made public, but going by history, expect multiple open practices to be held between late July and mid-August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.