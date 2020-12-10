When did Dak Prescott get injured?

Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott would suffer one of the worst injuries during Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season against the New York Giants. Once Dak Prescott went down everyone knew it was something horrible. The stadium was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. As the team trainers loaded Dak on the cart you could see the pain in his eyes and knew that he was going to miss significant time.

Dak Prescott suffered a leg injury in Week 5 vs New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys were ahead of the New York Giants 24-23 in the third quarter. Dak Prescott was sacked by the New York Giants defense and the whole crowd went silent. Everyone involved in the play got up but Dak Prescott.

The training staff helped Dak on to the cart and both teams knew that something was seriously wrong with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. It would later come out that Dak Prescott fractured and dislocated his right ankle. The fracture and dislocation was so bad that the bone had popped through Dak's skin.

Since the bone had broken through the skin it was important for doctors to operate right away. Doctors had to make sure that the puncture was cleaned thoroughly and the bone was placed properly. Dak went into surgery that same night. The surgery was conducted by Dr. Gene Curry who specializes in ankle and leg injuries.

The Dallas Cowboys were informed that Dak Prescott's surgery went well and that he would miss considerable time. It was apparent that the Dallas Cowboys would be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

How Dak Prescott's injury has impacted the Dallas Cowboys

Before Dak Prescott went down with the right ankle injury, he was shredding the NFL. Prescott had 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns before going through this horrible injury. Dak Prescott added to those totals with 1,314 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Since the injury to Dak Prescott the Dallas Cowboys have been through three different quarterbacks. The void has not been filled since Prescott went down in Week 5. The Cowboys have started Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert but yet settled on a regular starter.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently sitting at 3-9 and are not making the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Dak Prescott was playing the 2020 NFL Season for an extension to remain in Dallas. This injury really impacts him more than it does the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott can only hope that the performance he put together is enough for Dallas to sign him to an extension.