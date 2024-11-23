"People want to stick around and hang out": When Dak Prescott helped change Cowboys' locker room culture

Dak Prescott joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the starting quarterback in his rookie season. In his first five games, he threw 150 passes without a single interception, setting a rookie record at the time.

His leadership and performance on the field earned him a massive $240 million multi-year contract from team owner Jerry Jones.

However, Prescott’s influence extends beyond his statistics. He transformed the Cowboys' locker room environment since his arrival, even as a rookie. His presence brought a noticeable shift in team dynamics.

In a 2017 article by Michael J. Mooney for "GQ," wide receiver Cole Beasley discussed how Prescott’s impact reshaped the culture.

“Last year, you’d come in and get your work done, and you’d go home as soon as you could,” Beasley said. “Now people want to stick around and hang out.”

Dak Prescott does one better than Tony Romo

While Beasley didn’t explicitly name Prescott’s predecessor, Tony Romo, the implication was clear. Prescott stepped into the starting role as Romo retired in 2017, and the Cowboys began to function more cohesively as a team under Prescott’s leadership.

Both quarterbacks have delivered strong performances during their time with the Cowboys. Prescott has averaged 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions per season, while Romo’s career average was 31 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

Their other major stats are comparable, but Prescott’s approach to fostering camaraderie set him apart.

This shift was evident during Prescott’s rookie season when he finished with only four interceptions in total. In contrast, Romo had one season with 19 interceptions, even with a top-tier receiver like Dez Bryant on the roster. Prescott credits his success to his family-oriented approach to leadership and gameplay.

Dak Prescott must live right to play well

In the same "GQ" piece, Prescott explained his perspective on building relationships with teammates:

“A guy will play a whole lot better for his brother than he will a co-worker. When it really matters—when adversity, when success, when either one of them hits—he’s going to play a whole lot better for the person who knows about his everyday life, his mom, his dad, his brothers, sisters, son, whatever it may be.”

Prescott’s commitment to studying film and fostering close bonds with his teammates has paid off.

Cole Beasley, for instance, thrived under Prescott, achieving a 77.9% completion percentage and recording a career-high 60+ receptions in 2016. Prescott praised Beasley, calling him an “unguardable receiver” and likening his quick movements to a squirrel on the field.

This combination of leadership, skill and connection has been a cornerstone of Prescott’s success as the Cowboys quarterback. For him, right living is the way to perform well.

