When did Damar Hamlin get hurt? Timeline of Bills’ safety’s remarkable comeback

According to numerous reports, Damar Hamlin is set to feature in an NFL game for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Pittsburgh alum will likely play behind safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Poyer in the Bills Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos.

Hamlin would be tasked with filling in for Bills veteran Micah Hyde, who is out due to a neck injury. In this article, we will take a closer look at Damar Hamlin's remarkable comeback following a near-tragic occurrence at the end of the 2022 NFL season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Damar Hamlin's recovery timeline

Here's a concise timeline of Damar Hamlin's remarkable recovery:

January 2, 2023

During a match between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collided with Bengals pass catcher Tee Higgins while attempting a tackle in the first quarter of the game. The Pittsburgh alum got on his feet following the tackle but suddenly fell back onto the turf. Seeing the safety in distress, medics and trainers rushed to the Gridiron to tend to Hamlin, administering CPR for about 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field. Thankfully, his heartbeat was restored while on the Gridiron. Hamlin was taken off the field and to a nearby medical facility for further checks.

The game was called off, as the players were in no condition to return. The NFL decided to postpone the Bills-Bengals game.

January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin's family made a statement expressing thanks to everyone for all the "love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time." The family stated that they would release updates "as soon as we have them.

The hospital Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was admitted, stated that tests were performed and Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision on the field. He remained in critical condition.

January 5, 2023

Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health stated that Hamlin had made "substantial improvement" and his "neurological condition and function is intact."

The medical practitioner said that Hamlin's progress is a key "turning point in his ongoing care" and stated that Hamlin has "held many people's hands." In some touching news, Hamlin woke up and asked who won the MNF fixture between the Bills and Bengals via writing.

January 6, 2023

Hamlin's breathing tube was removed, and he spoke to his teammates and coaches on FaceTime. He was in good spirits throughout the conversation and told them that he loved them.

January 7, 2023

Following steady progress in his recovery at the medical center, Hamlin posted on his social media accounts, thanking everyone who reached out and asking for continued prayers. He was placed by the Bills on the injured reserve the very next day, and Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin would go to another hospital to continue undergoing tests.

January 11, 2023

Damar Hamlin was discharged from the institute after a successful array of tests, and he will continue his road to recovery at home. His treatment continued at home, as it was ascertained that he was out of immediate damage and could continue his recovery outside a medical facility.

January 22, 2023

Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on live television against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin acknowledged fans by waving to them from a stadium suite. He even performed a heart sign with his hands to show love to the fans in attendance.

February 10, 2023

Damar Hamlin attended the NFL Awards and joined the first responders who helped save his life on stage. A mere two days later, Hamlin was on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, where he joined members of the Bills-Bengals medical staff and UC Medical Center.

April 18, 2023

Damar Hamlin was officially cleared to return to football. That came after Hamlin visited three different specialists since the incident. At the time, Hamlin was participating in voluntary team workouts after all three specialists agreed that he could fully return to football.

May 31, 2023

Hamlin took part in his first full practice session with the Bills. Following the session, he celebrated by calling his parents. The Buffalo Bills franchise was in a joyous mood all through the practice.

August 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin played in his first game in a competitive setting since January in Buffalo's preseason-opening 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Hamlin accumulated three tackles over two-plus defensive series in the game. He later made the Bills final 53-player squad for the 2023 NFL season, signifying that he would play some part in the upcoming season.

October 1, 2023

Hamlin took the field as part of Buffalo's kickoff return unit to open its game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills won 48-20. With this, Damar Hamlin had successfully made a comeback to active participation in an NFL game following a life-threatening situation early in the year.