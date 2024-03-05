When does Daniel Jones' contract end? Exploring Giants QB's future in New York

Daniel Jones signed a blockbuster contract extension with the New York Giants last off-season. As per reports, the quarterback put pen to paper on a four-year, $160 million contract with the team in March 2023.

Jones' lucrative deal will keep him with the Giants till the end of the 2026 NFL season. As things stand, he will enter the free agency before the 2027 season.

However, Jones' contract includes an out after the 2024 season. Thus, if the Giants release him ahead of the 2025 season, they would only have a dead cap figure of $22.2 million.

Per Spotrac, Jones' deal included a $36 million signing bonus, with $92 million in guaranteed money. However, the second year of his contract is an important one which could shape his future with the New York outfit.

The Giants picked Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft. As a rookie, he signed a four-year $25.6 million deal contract.

A look at Daniel Jones' stats from the 2023 NFL season

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones had an underwhelming season with the New York Giants in 2023, especially after signing a mega contract with the franchise. The quarterback was also benched for a few games before he sustained a season-ending ACL injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jones recorded just 909 yards and two touchdowns on 108 passes across six games. He threw six interceptions and added 206 rushing yards, with one touchdown on the ground.

Jones had a disappointing 1-5 record in 2023. After his injury, Tommy DeVito was named as the starter for the Giants, who finished third in the NFC East with a 6-11 record.

Jones underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL in Nov. 2023. Although he missed the second half of the season, reports suggest that his recovery has gone well. The quarterback is on pace to return to training camp this off-season.