When Davante Adams came to Aaron Rodgers' defense amid head coach controversy

Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP, isn't exactly one of the easiest players to deal with. He has a long history of controversies surrounding him, whether it was at the Packers camp or with the Jets camp. One such controversy was related to the firing of the Packers' HC Mike McCarthy.

Though most of it was based on third-party statements and a report by Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, a young Packers player, Davante Adams, showed support for Rodgers. Then 26, Adams was confronted by the media at the Packers facility, and he responded:

"I think you've heard from all the people who are relevant at this point and actually matter, which are the people who play with him and have played with him recently and had those good relationships with him."

Aaron Rodgers and HC Mike McCarthy didn't get along

When McCarthy was fired by the Packers, people believed that it was Rodgers' doing. They had reasons for this conjecture such as McCarthy overlooking A-Rod at the draft to go for Alex Smith. RB Ryan Grant told Dunne:

"The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance."

Dunne also reported that Rodgers had personal complaints against McCarthy and believed that his HC had a low football IQ, which used to bother him. A source close to Dunne from the Packers team revealed:

"He'd (Rodgers) say Mike has one of the lowest IQs, if not the lowest IQ, of any coach he's ever had."

However, neither Rodgers nor McCarthy has accepted these claims. In fact, McCarthy did say that coaching Rodgers was challenging and fun, although the word fun hasn't been well-defined here.

Aaron Rodgers experiences a déjà vu at the Jets camp

Davante Adams added that Rodgers is a great leader and the opinion of him is unanimous at the camp. He asserted that if James Jones, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were interviewed on Rodgers, the story would have been different.

However, five years down the line, Rodgers is experiencing déjà vu. First, his former teammate, Adams, is back with him at the Jets camp. Second, former HC Robert Saleh has been fired by the Jets, bringing a similar controversy back to the fore.

This time, Rodgers has come out in the open through the "Pat McAfee Show" to defend himself from such controversies. He said,

"As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I'm not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it," Rodgers said, calling them patently false.

He further added that he loves Robert and doesn't really have that much power in the Jets setup. The veteran QB also said that he loves Saleh, denying having any issues with him.

