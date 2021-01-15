When do you have to declare for the NFL Draft?

2021 NFL Draft is full of top quarterback prospects coming out of college. With the College Football season coming to an end on Monday, January 11, 2021 the questions begin to swarm.

Who is staying in school and who is entering the NFL Draft? With all the ups and downs and the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility, it makes it tough to answer the question.

One thing that has been set, is the day that all college athletes have to say if they are staying in school or heading to the NFL. That day is January 18, 2021 all college football athletes that want to enter the NFL Draft must sign up by that date. With the shortened season for some college programs we could potentially see a lot of players stay in school one more year.

Lets take a look at the players who will be signing up for the 2021 NFL Draft on or before January 18, 2021.

Players that will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft on or before the January 18th deadline

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Trevor Lawrence has already declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after the Clemson Tigers were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes. There were some questions earlier that he may wait one more year if the New York Jets were the number one pick. But once the Jets moved out of the number one slot he moved in to the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Micah Parsons is projected as the best linebacker in the 2021 NFL Draft. He sat out the 2020 College Football Season to prepare for the NFL. He was truly missed by the Penn State defense and will go within the first 10 picks.

Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

Patrick Surtain II has done everything he could do at the college level to prove that he is ready for the NFL. He was the number one corner at Alabama during the 2020 College Football Season. We will most likely hear his name called in the top ten as well.

Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Although Justin Fields has not declared for the 2021 NFL Draft just yet, we will most likely hear him declare within the next few days. It would be a big shock if the Buckeyes quarterback goes back for his senior season in Columbus.

Zach Wilson (BYU)

Like Trevor Lawrence Zach Wilson has already declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after BYU's bowl game. Wilson has done what he has needed to do to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football. He is another player that will go in either the top 10 or the top 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

These are only a few of the many great athletes that will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft before the January 18th deadline. Majority of the athletes declare through their social media accounts. Pay close attention to see if your favorite college football player will take up the extra year or enter the 2021 NFL Draft.