When Derek Carr thought he “might throw for 6000 yards” and win MVP courtesy of Antonio Brown excellence

Derek Carr and the then-Oakland Raiders had much reason to be excited for the 2019 season. After all, they had just traded for Antonio Brown, one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s.
And as the quarterback revealed last July on Pardon My Take, he had plenty of lofty expectations upon seeing his new teammate for the first time - including winning MVP after achieving a milestone that has never happened in the NFL:
"This man runs a post corner and takes off to the back pylon, and I'm like, 'Oh c***.' ...He comes running back; he's like, 'Let's go again'. Said, 'Throw me a go (route).'
"He goes over there, runs a go. I launch this route, he freaking takes off. Touchdown, I'm looking at (then-head coach Jon) Gruden like, 'Bro, I might for 6,000 yards.'"
Of course, Brown would up never playing a game for the Raiders after multiple controversies led general Mike Mayock to release him before the regular season started. Nevertheless, Carr enjoyed their brief time together, saying:
"You sit down one on one, and you have a great conversation. He's awesome. But then he'll do something that's just hilarious."
How Derek Carr's Raiders career progressed after Antonio Brown's departure
Despite the premature loss of Antonio Brown, the Raiders actually improved from their 2017 and 2018 seasons, going 7-9. Offensively, there were two reasons for this: Derek Carr had a new primary passing target in tight end Darren Waller, while rookie Josh Jacobs broke out as one of the NFL's best running backs. Defensively, another rookie, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, broke out with ten sacks.
The quarterback then led an 8-8 improvement in 2020, but he also suffered a league-high eleven fumbles (eight of them lost, also a league-high) as his team missed the playoffs in its first season in Las Vegas. But in 2021, it finally happened.
The Raiders went 10-7, largely buoyed by a surprise thousand-yarder by slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Carr finally got to start a playoff game for the first time in his career, but an interception to Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt led to a one-and-done in the Wild Card.
For the 2022 season, the Raiders hired Dave Ziegler as general manager. He made a major impact by trading for Carr's old college teammate Davante Adams; but even though the former Green Bay Packer led the league in receiving touchdowns, the team as a whole struggled, especially in closing out games (they became the first team to lose five games after leading by double digits in the second half).
As the end of the season approached, Carr was benched for Jarrett Stidham, then released after having refused to waive his no-trade clause. He eventually joined the New Orleans Saints, going 14-13 across two seasons before retiring after a shoulder injury.
