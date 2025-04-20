When Eagles welcomed Jason Kelce with misspelled tweet after taking him 191st overall in 2011 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is hours away so it’s a fitting time to recall some of the memorable moments from drafts that are forever etched in history. Former Philadelphia Eagles captain and center Jason Kelce has one associated with his draft, as the Eagles misspelled his name during a social media announcement in 2011.

After drafting Jason Kelce as the 191st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, the Eagles posted a tweet to announce it in May 2011. They wrote,

“The #Eagles select C Jason Kelsey from Cincinnati with the 191st pick!”

A notable detail was the spelling mistake in Kelce’s surname, which was written as “Kelsey.” However, it was an honest mistake by the Eagles staff and Kelce didn’t mind it much.

Jason appreciated being drafted and called Philly a great team to join. He said,

“It feels great. I've been to Philadelphia a few times and I've always loved it. The organization is great. I'm just really excited right now.”

Jason played 13 seasons for the Eagles until his retirement in 2024. He made seven Pro Bowl selections, six of them as first-team. In 2018, he was made the captain of the team — a role he carried until his retirement in 2024.

However, upon Jason’s retirement in 2023, Travis reminded Jason of the spelling mistake. He did the same again earlier this week, bringing it to everyone’s attention as they discussed it on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. Travis said,

“Completely botched your name,” the Kansas City tight end chuckled. “And now you're the greatest player to ever play in an Eagles uniform.”

Travis also reminded Jason how he had to climb the ladder on his own after being an unknown player to start his career.

Jason Kelce remains humble after acknoldgement from brother Travis Kelce

After being reminded of the spelling mistake the Eagles made when drafting him, Jason responded to the blunder through a tweet,

“They didn't know how to spell my name back then but they know how to spell it now.”

However, he disagreed with Travis’ remark about calling him the greatest Eagle ever. He responded,

“I firmly like that most of my career had to be earned,” he said. “It is crazy how overrated I am.”

Jason remained humble and named Fletcher Cox, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson as players better than him. Nevertheless, Jason is a future Hall of Famer for the Philadelphia Eagles.

