  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • When Eli Manning dropped 5-word response to Deion Sanders' threat of replicating Giants legend’s draft approach with Shedeur Sanders

When Eli Manning dropped 5-word response to Deion Sanders' threat of replicating Giants legend’s draft approach with Shedeur Sanders

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 24, 2025 22:48 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft is on the way, and two of the Colorado Buffaloes' brightest candidates, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, will be among the top picks.

Ad

Shedeur was expected to be a top five selection last season. However, Shedeur’s father, Deion, didn’t want his son to join a team where he wouldn’t progress, suggesting that Shedeur might pull an "Eli" in the draft.

NY Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was excited upon hearing the news and responded with a five-word message, tweeting:

"I love me some Deion."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During an appearance on Barstool Sports in March 2024, Coach Prime said:

"Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be one. And the later one will not go behind four. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want — kind of want them to go.
"But I know where I want them to go. So, there's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be, 'Sorry,' it's going to be an Eli."
Ad

The term refers to a move where a rookie refuses to show up for the team that drafts him. Although it was first done by Ernie Davis in 1962, John Elway became the first NFL player to do it in 1983.

However, the term gained popularity in modern times when Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers, who had the No. 1 draft pick in the 2004 NFL draft. Manning and his father, Archie, made it clear before the draft that he did not want to play for the Chargers, who had a poor reputation as a struggling franchise at the time.

Ad

Despite this, the Chargers made an opportunistic move by drafting Manning anyway and later trading him to the NY Giants for the No. 4 draft pick, Philip Rivers, along with additional draft picks, including a first-round selection in 2005.

Eli Manning risks his career on the back of his NFL legacy

Since the NFL didn’t have a rule against the practice, it was highly criticized by fans. Although the move benefits players, it is considered risky for a rookie, who could lose their contract opportunity.

In Eli Manning’s case, he was a quarterback from the Manning family, so he didn’t suffer much. Perhaps ironically, Shedeur finds himself in a similar situation as the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी