When does Giants training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The New York Giants concluded their offseason workouts with a minicamp practice on Wednesday. They will now take a five-week break before returning to work in July.

Fans now have a specific date to look forward to for more significant football activities after we know when the Giants' players will report for training camp.

The schedule for the 2025 Giants training camp, ticket information, and other details will be examined here.

When does the New York Giants training camp start?

The New York Giants’ rookies will arrive at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on July 15 for training camp and the team's veterans will join them on July 22. The first full practice for Dallas is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23.

The Giants and New York Jets will train together at the Jets' Florham Park headquarters on August 12. The Giants will then match up against the Jets for their second of three preseason games at East Rutherford on August 13.

The Giants haven't disclosed which dates during training camp will be public practice days, but if the weather permits, they usually make up to ten practices available to the public each summer.

Fans will be able to watch some of their favorite players during the open sessions, including wideout Malik Nabers, who missed the spring practices because of a toe injury.

New York Giants 2025 training camp tickets

The New York Giants are yet to announce if entry to their training camp workouts this season would need a ticket. However, the team typically makes its open practice sessions free of charge for the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can fans expect from the Giants in 2025?

The key additions the New York Giants have made this offseason at quarterback and defense should have fans positive for the 2025 season.

The team acquired Russell Wilson as the veteran starter and also brought in rookie Jaxson Dart, who did well during the minicamp. It is also expected that rookies Darius Alexander and Abdul Carter would improve the team's pass rush unit.

Fans should expect a few wins over top opponents if the defense plays up to expectations. However, consistency can be difficult because of the team's difficult schedule, which ESPN ranks as the league's toughest.

In general, we should expect a run of competitive performances from the team this season, which should be a significant improvement over their three-win 2024 season. That might not be enough to get New York into the playoffs, but it might lay the groundwork for 2026.

