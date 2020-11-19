When did the Packers win the Super Bowl?

Green Bay, Wisc., is known as "Titletown." So for the city and its NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, a 14-year drought without a Super Bowl championship is a problem.

The Green Bay Packers headed into the 2010 NFL season facing that championship drought. Every year, NFL franchises enter the season with the hopes of the playoffs and a Super Bowl championship, but for the Packers they were under pressure to win it all.

Could 2010 be that season for Green Bay where they regained their spot atop the NFL? The Packers has talent, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a talented group of receivers.

If the Packers wanted to win the Super Bowl, however, they would have to do something that doesn't happen often. The Packers would face three teams in the playoffs that they met in the regular season. Beating a team once is tough, beating them twice in the playoffs is even tougher.

2010 Green Bay Packers season

The Green Bay Packers would finish the 2010 regular season with a record of 10-6. They fell short to the Chicago Bears for the NFC North division crown. The Packers would make the playoffs as the NFC's sixth seed.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers knew being the sixth seed, they would have to win three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl. The Packers would travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in a Wild Card matchup. The Packers had defeated the Eagles at home earlier in the season.

Green Bay would go into Philadelphia and repeat their performance from Week 1 and knock off the Eagles.

The Packers would be heading on the road again to play against the top-seeded Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta got the best of the Packers in Week 12 of the regular season.

The Falcons and Packers got into a big shootout in their second meeting of the season. Rodgers and the Packers would pull away from Atlanta to head to the NFC Championship Game, where they would meet their division rivals Chicago Bears.

Packers vs. Bears, NFC Championship Game

Chicago would split the two games against the Packers in the 2010 season. Both teams would win their games at home. In the two games between the Bears and Packers the scores were close. Chicago would win at home in Week 3, 20-17. The Packers would come back in Week 17 to beat the Bears, 10-3.

The Chicago Bears would come into the NFC Championship Game with the upper hand already beating the Packers at home already. The two NFC North rivals would be locked into another close football game. The Packers would get the best of the Bears, 21-14, to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 14 years.

Super Bowl XLV: Packers defeat Steelers

The Packers would head into the Super Bowl to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and were the favorites to win the Super Bowl against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers would come out and jump to a 21-10 lead at halftime.

The second half of the Super Bowl would be competitive. The Steelers would hold the Packers scoreless in the third quarter. Rodgers and Co. would not be denied and outscored the Steelers 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger would have one drive at the end of the game that would fall short. Rodgers would kneel the ball and the Packers would win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1996.