When Ja’Marr Chase snubbed elite DBs and picked Patriots’ new $60,000,000 star as his toughest opponent

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has faced many cornerbacks since being selected as the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, to him, none have been tougher than former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis.

In an interview with former defensive back Devin McCourty for NBC in November 2023, when Chase was asked to name the toughest cornerback he’s ever faced in his short career, he replied:

"For me, I'd say Carlton Davis."

Chase explained his reasoning:

"The only reason I say Carlton Davis is because he's longer than I expected, longer arms, and he ain't got no knee bend — he just hunched his back over and played defense. I think I've played him twice, too, and he made some good plays on me, so I ain't never gonna forget that one."

Chase and Davis faced each other once in the regular season in 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Chase had seven receptions out of 13 for 60 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per target. However, he was primarily covered by Keanu Neal, while Carlton Davis marked WR Tyler Boyd. Their other encounter took place in a preseason game during Chase’s rookie season.

Despite that, Chase still considers Davis one of the toughest opponents he has faced.

When Bryant McFadden asked Chase on CBS in February 2024 to name the top three DBs he had played against, Chase responded:

"Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), Sauce Gardner (NY Jets). What's the cat from? … I forgot his name, bro. Plays for Tampa. Not (Jamel) Dean, the other one. Carlton Davis, a little longer than I expected."

Carlton Davis and Ja'Marr Chase chase new contracts

Ja’Marr Chase is right in his assessment, as Davis has established himself as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks. He had a completion rate of 55.3% and a passer rating of 77.0 last season. As a result, the Patriots signed him on the first day of free agency to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $34.5 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase has partnered with Nike, as reflected on his social media. However, he wants the Bengals to give him a pay raise. For now, the Bengals have exercised his fifth-year option for $21.8 million.

