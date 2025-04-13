When Josh Allen got brutally honest after losing to Zach Wilson's Jets: "tough to win when QB plays like s**t"

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is among the NFL's top quarterbacks. However, his elite status doesn’t come easy, as Allen is brutally honest with himself, especially when it comes to assessing his own play. A perfect example of his professional integrity came into the limelight when the Bills lost 20-17 to the NY Jets during a regular season game in November 2022.

Ad

After the loss, the former first-round pick from Wyoming spoke to the media, where he acknowledged his fault:

“It’s tough to win in this league. We were playing a good team here, (and) your quarterback plays like s**t. Made some bad decisions tonight, really cost our team. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from, but that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allen’s costly interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick by Jets rookie Sauce Gardner, flipped the game. Despite scoring two rushing touchdowns, Allen struggled in his passing game, completing only 5 of 12 passes in the second half and failing to throw for a touchdown. Despite Allen’s performance, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott supported his young QB.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I have ultimate trust in Josh," McDermott said. "He's a heck of a football player, it's important to him, so he knows that those are non-negotiables, those plays right there.”

Ad

Despite the loss, the Bills finished the season high, although they fell short in the playoffs. Fast forward to 2024, and Allen’s leadership and performance have helped the Bills remain competitive. It’s clear how such setbacks have shaped his toughness and character.

Josh Allen balances life amidst Golf and wedding plans

After winning his first career NFL MVP award last season, Allen is enjoying his much-deserved break from football. While waiting for his impending marriage with actress Hailee Steinfeld, Allen has ventured to watch The Masters this weekend.

Allen, a golf enthusiast, also met other NFL athletes like Peyton Manning and Seahawks QB Sam Darnold at the event. With wedding vows just days ahead of him, Allen is balancing different aspects of his personal life, a sign of a grounded man who knows when to own the pressure or soak up life’s best moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.