$60,600,000 Bills star slips up Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding date

The Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is enjoying his time off from football, but he is also occupied planning for the next stage in his life; his marriage with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld. Although the fans are anticipating the marriage soon, an accidental slip-up by Allen’s teammates has revealed the marriage date.

During a live interview, Bills’ offensive lineman Dion Dawkins probably revealed the wedding date. When the host poked Dawkins by asking if he’s walking down the aisle anytime soon, Dawkins responded:

“Kyle, you’re one of a kind. Josh Allen, he’s one of those guys. You know, he’s sealed that deal. And soon to come, May 31st.”

Dawkins, who signed a three-year contract worth $60.02 million last year, is one of Allen's acquaintances. Hence, he understands the impact of Steinfeld on Allen’s career.

In a video on X last December, Dawkins explained:

“When you have a strong female behind you, and you’re in the right mental space of going home and everything is peaceful, and going to your phone and seeing a heart in your phone, it just makes you bubble. There’s something about it.”

The Bills had a great run last season when they finished second in the AFC and later, lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Meanwhile, star QB Josh Allen also received his first career NFL MVP award last season.

“He’s having fun ‘cause everything around him is right, and because he’s right, we’re right. And because we’re right, he’s right.”

“And when you’re in this world that we’re in, with a lot of different things, a lot of people pulling at you, and a lot of sources of ups and downs of the roller coaster and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that’s dope. And that’s what I think is going on.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's social media provides subtle hints of their marriage

Allen and Steinfeld have tried to keep their marriage details private. However, their recent social media posts provide clues to it. In March, Allen was spotted partying with his brother Jason Allen, Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, and teammate Dalton Kincaid. The group were partying while playing golf at a TGL match.

According to Brides, the couple is planning an intimate and luxurious celebration with limited guests. Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss is expected to handle the wedding. The NFL star and Hollywood actress got engaged last November, but due to Allen’s football commitments, they had to postpone their marriage.

