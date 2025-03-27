When Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski threw first pitch before Red Sox game at Fenway

Thursday is opening day for the 2025 MLB season and the Boston Red Sox.

In August 2024, former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski threw out the ceremonial first pitch of a game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Both men wore Boston Red Sox jerseys with their respective iconic No. 11 and No. 87 numbers.

Edelman played his entire 12-year NFL career in Massachusetts, where both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox play. Edelman finished his playing career with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He is a three time Super Bowl champion and is a member of both the Patriots All-2010s Team and All-Dynasty Team.

Meanwhile, Gronk played nine seasons in New England before playing two more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk had 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion and is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Boston Red Sox 2025 opening day preview

The Red Sox open the 2025 campaign on Thursday at the Texas Rangers in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. After four games in Texas, the Red Sox travel to Baltimore, Maryland, where they will play a three-game series with the Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

After the seven-game road trip, the Red Sox will return home to Boston for their first home game of the season. At the iconic and legendary Fenway Park, the Red Sox will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in what is expected to be a great opening home game for fans.

The Red Sox improved their team drastically this offseason by adding third baseman Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros. With superstar Rafael Devers still on the roster, Boston looks to have a chance to challenge for the AL East this year.

FanGraphs projects that the Red Sox will finish 85-77, good enough for second in the AL East.

