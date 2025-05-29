When Kirk Cousins opened up about parent life being a "joy" and a "challenge"

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is a father to two young boys: Cooper and Turner. His older son Cooper was born in September 2017, and his younger son Turner was born in March 2019. Since then, Cousins has witnessed a significant shift in his life as he has embraced being a father.

During an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in June 2019, Cousins discussed being a parent. When asked what fatherhood gives him, Cousins replied,

“Well fatherhood has been a joy, it’s been a challenge and it certainly takes a lot of energy! You know, when I leave you start a whole new chapter of work when you come home and it really gives me a picture of what my Heavenly Father is like, looking at me. For the first time I truly have a picture of maybe what it’s like when I have to discipline my son or say ‘no’ or take him away from something that could hurt him. It paints a cool picture.”

The Falcons QB, a devout Christian, believes that becoming a father has reframed his understanding of God’s relationship with humanity. Through parenting, he gained the idea of a God who disciplines out of love and redirects his children from harm. He further explained that he draws inspiration from his child’s unquestioning dependence on him.

Sharing his hopes for his children, he said:

"I can’t wait to take them to amusement parks or I can’t wait for them to try food that I love and show them some much joy and so many unique experiences and opportunities ahead of you.”

Kirk Cousins also revealed that he gets joy when his children experience things for the first time with big eyes and smiles. Hence, he would like to take them to new places when they are old enough.

Kirk Cousins fulfills his promise to his children

As Kirk Cousins envisioned, he took his children to new experiences as the family went on a family trip to the Kennedy Space Center during this year’s offseason break. He shared some pictures on his Instagram in February with the caption,

“We choose to go the moon, & do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

He also shared some pictures on his Instagram in March to celebrate his firstborn son, Turner’s, birthday. The father-son duo posed in front of Legoland, Florida. Off the field, Cousins is making sure that he doesn’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to fatherhood.

