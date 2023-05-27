Arizona Cardinals quarterback was once Kyler Murray tagged as aloof and tight-lipped. How he negotiated for his five-year, $230.5 million contract didn’t exactly ingratiate him to the squad.

In February 2022, renowned ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen shared in a series of tweets:

“The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature, and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat.”

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray’s ex-girlfriend and former hairstylist, Swannie Simms, alluded to Mortensen’s first tweet by sharing her experience with the two-time Pro Bowler.

She shared on her June 2022 appearance on "The Matty Ice Show":

“He actually told me don’t tell nobody. But I didn’t sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), so I’m going to say what the hell that I want to say. Kyler, I did his hair, and I thought it was so cool. I did his hair. I was honored to do his hair. It’s f*ck*ng Kyler Murray, like hello?

“I noticed immediately that he’s very entitled. I’m a strong black woman, so this is going to be a very interesting relationship. When I’m doing his hair, we’re dating. A lot of us are married, and some of us break up. Me and Kyler broke up.”

When the host asked her why they broke up, Swanny responded:

“We broke up because I felt disrespected. He DMed me immediately, and I responded back. I’m like, ‘Hey, yeah, I can do your hair, whatever.’ So, I did his hair. But then, you know, we would have little moments where we’d clash.

“One of the moments was he made a comment about The Shade Room and how black girls run it, and how it can be messy. And I’m like, ‘Hello, I’m a black woman. Like, calm yourself.’”

The Shade Room is a celebrity and trending news website founded by Angelica Nwandu on March 2014. It has over 20 million subscribers across multiple platforms.

Kyler Murray’s former partner added:

“So then, one day, he calls me, and he’s like, ‘Hey Swanny when you come on Thursday, can your wear pants?’ I don’t want to wear pants. I wanna wear what I wear. Why the f*ck do I have to wear pants?

"And if you can’t control your eyes, that’s one thing. And if your girlfriend’s insecure, that’s her problem.

"I’m 29 years old. You’re what, 22. I’m a mom of four. I work out every day and service you whenever you want. One braid is out of place, I come fix it for you. And you want me to wear pants? You can f*ck off. I didn’t say f*ck off, but I said, ‘You got me f*cked up? Your appointment’s canceled on Thursday.’”

Kyler Murray has more problems to face

Since then, the Cardinals have replaced Kingsbury with Jonathan Gannon. They also fired general manager Steve Keim and hired Monti Ossenfort.

Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 14 of the 2022 season. It was later revealed to be a season-ending ACL tear.

That injury makes his return for the 2023 season tentative. The Cardinals hope they can have Murray back by the start of their campaign. If not, Colt McCoy or Clayton Tune will start for Arizona.

