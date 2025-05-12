When was the last time the Cowboys played in the season opener? All about Dallas' franchise history

The NFL revealed on Monday that the opening game of the 2025 season would pit the Dallas Cowboys and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. After failing to make the playoffs in 2024, the Cowboys will start the campaign against the Eagles, who swept them by a combined score of 75-13 last season.
Dallas has played in the season opener twice, the most recent in 2021, so they are relatively accustomed to it. The team last faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the 2021 Super Bowl, on the road in the opening game of a new season.
It was Dak Prescott's first game back after a horrific injury to his right ankle sustained in 2020. After throwing for 391 yards and three touchdowns, the star quarterback nearly helped the Cowboys win, but the Buccaneers scored a game-winning field goal to secure a 31-29 victory.
Dallas finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record and won the NFC East, overcoming the setback of losing the season opener. However, the team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia has only played on opening day once (2018), after winning the Super Bowl the previous season. The Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener.
Full list of the teams the Dallas Cowboys will face in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to make a run to the playoffs in 2025, even though they completely missed out on the postseason last year.
Dallas' schedule presents significant challenges as they'll face every team in the AFC West and NFC North. However, if everything goes the Cowboys' way, they could contend for a wild-card berth.
Having Dak Prescott, whose 2024 campaign ended early due to a hamstring injury, back is a huge boost for the team.
Below is the list of all the teams the Cowboys will face at home:
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
LA Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Away games:
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets
Carolina Panthers
