When was the last time Cowboys won an away playoff game?

There are only a few duos more iconic than the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL playoffs. But since the glory days of the 1990s, Dallas' participation in the postseason has been nothing short of horrendous.

With so much history steeped in the franchise, it's been 30 years since the Cowboys tasted Super Bowl success. That's too long. But this year, they have another chance. However, Dallas will have to rewrite history to get something out of that opportunity.

Dallas first go up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Playing away from home in the playoffs is kryptonite for Dallas, as their record is horrible. But when was the last time the Cowboys won a road playoff game?

For that, we have to go all the way back to 1992 and the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, Dallas have lost all eight of their road playoff games.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL In a team meeting, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy showed baby photos of team’s 10 players who were alive when the franchise last won a road playoff game (Jan. 17, 1993). His message: “We have zero responsibility to what’s happened in the past. …This is about our opportunity.” In a team meeting, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy showed baby photos of team’s 10 players who were alive when the franchise last won a road playoff game (Jan. 17, 1993). His message: “We have zero responsibility to what’s happened in the past. …This is about our opportunity.”

Dallas won that 1992 game 30-20, with Troy Aikman throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns, Emmitt Smith rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Alvin Harper catching three passes for 117 yards.

The Detroit Lions have held the longest drought (11 games) of playoff victories on the road, and the Cowboys will not want to get one game closer to that record.

There's a lot on the line for the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Dallas have everything on the line come Monday night. A chance to end their seven-game losing streak against Tom Brady (7-0 all-time), enhance their playoff credentials, and break their road playoff drought.

Can Dak Prescott and the offense put up enough points? Can defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit get after Brady, make life difficult for the 45-year-old, and potentially send him into retirement? Cowboys fans sure hope so.

However, Dallas' 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 has left a sour taste in everyone's mouth. So much so that most feel that the 8-9 Buccaneers will beat the 12-5 Cowboys. Why?

Simply because of Brady. Moreover, many are out on Prescott to take Dallas where they want to be.

There's a lot on the line on Monday night, and Dallas have the chance to silence all the naysayers and knock Brady out of the playoffs in the process.

