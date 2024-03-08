When does legal tampering start for the 2024 NFL season? Free agency schedule, details and available free agents 

The 2023 NFL season came to an end following the Kansas City Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl triumph in February at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL teams are making every effort to prepare for another hectic offseason. To prepare for the upcoming season, teams will look to change their coaching staff, playing schemes, and roster over the next few weeks.

Let's go over specifics of the legal tampering time as free agency is about to begin.

When does the legal tampering period start for the 2024 NFL season?

The 2024 NFL season's legal tampering period gets underway on Mar. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

It implies that any player whose contract is about to expire can start having conversations through their agents with other teams in the league by this date and hour.

During this time, many well-known free agents typically agree terms on contracts with other clubs, but deals don't become official yet.

Can NFL teams sign players before the legal tampering period?

Teams are able to begin contract negotiations with free agents during the legal tampering period, which marks the beginning of free agency.

During this time, upcoming free agents can agree terms with another team, but new contracts cannot be signed until the start of the next league season.

The league's most prominent free agents should ideally agree new deals during the window for legal tampering, not before.

The 2024 league year gets underway on Mar. 13, at 4 p.m. ET. Following the start of the new league year, old contracts expire, official free-agent agreements with other organizations can be made, and the trading window opens.

Top NFL free agents to watch out for in 2024

Teams will be able to finalize details on player contracts when NFL free agency officially opens on Mar. 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

We have shortlisted the free agents who have the potential to sign lucrative contracts with their current team or other teams when the free agent market opens:

1. Chris Jones (defensive tackle) - Kansas City Chiefs

2. Saquon Barkley (running back) - New York Giants

3. Kirk Cousins (quarterback) - Minnesota Vikings

4. Christian Wilkins (defensive tackle) - Miami Dolphins

5. Derrick Henry (running back) - Tennessee Titans

6. Josh Jacobs (running back) - Las Vegas Raiders

7. Tyron Smith (offensive tackle) - Dallas Cowboys

8. Chase Young (defensive end) - San Francisco 49ers

9. Danielle Hunter (linebacker) - Minnesota Vikings

10. Calvin Ridley (wide receiver) - Jacksonville Jaguars