Michael Irvin is one of the most polarizing figures in NFL history. While he was one of the greatest wide receivers ever on the football field, he was also one of the most controversial players off of it.

He helped the Dallas Cowboys win three Super Bowl rings on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame but had several high-profile issues before he got there.

Most notably, Irvin was arrested at a hotel party in 1996 when the police found marijuana and cocaine. While he avoided being convicted of criminal cocaine possession charges, he was suspended for the first five games of the 1996 NFL season for his involvement.

Michael Irvin has since been open and honest about his struggles with drugs and partying during his career with the Cowboys. In 2020, he sat down with Caleb Pressley of Barstool Sports and was asked about some of the details.

Pressley asked him if he liked the smell of cocaine and Irvin gave this epic response:

"No, I never smelled cocaine. I felt some of it, but I never smelled it, you know? Does cocaine have a smell?"

Pressley also jokingly asked Irvin this question:

"When you were playing in a big game, did you ever have an opportunity to really just, take a minute, look around, and say, 'Wow, I should not be this high right now?'"

Irvin laughed as he responded:

"Wow, that's pretty good right there. No, I never thought about that."

Regardless of his apparent drug adventures, Michael Irvin still managed to put together the best career of any wide receiver in Cowboys history. As such, he is one of the biggest figures in franchise history.

Michael Irvin was a pivotal piece in the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty

Michael Irvin

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys were one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, winning three Super Bowl rings. Michael Irvin is one of the reasons for their incredible success.

After Jerry Rice, he's the most productive wide receiver of his generation. His three All-Pro selections and election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame prove it.

The Cowboys' roster during their dynasty was absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball. Irvin was one of the three offensive players who became to be known as "The Triplets" along with quarterback Troy Aikman and running back Emmitt Smith.

All three are in the Hall of Fame and among the best players ever at their positions. Their combined dominance caused endless problems for opposing defenses trying to stop them.

