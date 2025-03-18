When is Michigan’s Pro Day? Details and schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines are just a year removed from a famous college football national championship win under Jim Harbaugh. However, since then, the program has fallen well below expectations.

Ad

However, despite the Wolverines failing to defend their title, the program still has a host of NFL draft eligible prospects in 2025. These prospects will look to impress scouts at the Michigan Pro Day.

Hence, let's look at the date and venue for the Wolverines Pro Day. We'll also spotlight five Michigan Wolverines prospects to watch out for in April's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When is Michigan's Pro Day?

The Michigan Wolverines Pro Day will occur on March 21, 2025, at Ann Arbor. The Pro Day will feature the best draft prospects Michigan has to offer.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Venue: Ann Arbor

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top 5 Michigan prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL Draft

5. Josaiah Stewart, Defensive End

Josaiah Stewart is a tenacious tackler and impressive runner. He has the uncanny ability to get by pass blockers and get to quarterbacks.

Stewart thrived during his time with the Wolverines. He's projected to be a second round pick in the upcoming draft.

4. Kenneth Grant, Defensive Tackle

Kenneth Grant had NFL size during his collegiate days, and that's something that can't be taught. Grant showcased his upside throughout his stint in Michigan.

Ad

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound DT possesses some unique traits, and those traits if developed will make him a star. Hence, Grant is widely projected as a late first round pick.

3. Colston Loveland, Tight End

Colston Loveland was the best pass catcher on the Wolverines in the 2024 college football season. He led the program in receptions, receiving yards and TDs.

Loveland is the consensus TE2 in the upcoming draft. He'll be off the board either in the early or mid-first round.

Ad

2. Will Johnson, Cornerback

Scouts see Will Johnson as arguably the most NFL ready prospect among all Wolverines draft hopefuls. Some believe that Johnson would have been a first-round pick even after his freshman and sophomore campaigns. Johnson is a lockdown CB and interception magnet. He’s a fringe Top 10 pick in this year's draft.

1. Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle

Was it ever in doubt? Mason Graham is the Wolverines' best draft prospect, and a shoo-in for the big leagues.

Graham is a sleek operator thanks to his combination of athleticism, speed and power. He'll be off the board rather early in April, it's just a question of how early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

“He has all the talent” - Jayden Daniels’ former teammate makes feelings known about Caleb Williams