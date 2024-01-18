When does Mike McCarthy's contract end? Cowboys HC's future in Dallas explored

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has had an up-and-down spell with the Cowboys since joining in 2020. The Super Bowl-winning coach has made three consecutive postseason appearances but is yet to go further than the NFC Divisional Game.

Mike McCarthy might have been unsuccessful in his Super Bowl attempts in Dallas, but the seasoned coach will have at least one more year with the franchise, as his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season.

Furthermore, the Cowboys recently confirmed that Mike McCarthy's job is safe and that the Super Bowl-winning coach will be retained.

What did Jerry Jones say about Mike McCarthy?

Dallas Cowboys long-term owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement about McCarthy:

"This team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals, and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach.

"There is a great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach. Specifically, many layers of success have occurred this season due to Mike's approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively."

The owner of the historic franchise believes that McCarthy remains competent in his position and can take the team to Super Bowl glory in 2025.

Jones' statement comes a few days after the Cowboys lost to the Packers in the NFC wildcard round. Dallas was beaten 48-32 at the AT&T Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys became the first two-seed in NFL history to lose a playoff game to a seventh seed.

How did the Cowboys perform in 2023?

Aside from their early exit in the 2023-24 playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys had a great 2023 regular season.

Jerry Jones' side won the NFC East Division title with a 12-5 record, and on the back of some inspired plays by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland and others.

Dallas beat numerous playoff-caliber teams in the regular season and looked primed to have a deep playoff run in an open NFC Conference. Unfortunately, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had other plans, dumping out America's Team in the wildcard round to punch their ticket to the divisional round.

Analysts expected Mike McCarthy to lose his job after the latest postseason setback, but with Jerry Jones' backing, it's clear that the one-time Super Bowl winner will have at least one more bite at the cherry.