When is Missouri's Pro Day? Details and schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL Draft

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook, offensive tackle Armand Membou, wide receiver Luther Burden III and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. traveled to Indianapolis to take part in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in February.

Each had cognitive and medical evaluations and assessments before engaging in on-field exercises. On Friday, they will all be back in Columbia to take part in the University of Missouri's yearly Pro Day.

Top prospects to watch out for at Missouri's Pro Day in 2025

1) OL Armand Membou

According to some draft analysts, Armand Membou is the best offensive lineman prospect in this year's draft class after putting on an outstanding showing at the NFL Combine. The 20-year-old tackle, who weighed 332 pounds and stood 6-foot-4 at the combine, also ran a 40-yard dash in 4.91 seconds.

Membou has been predicted to be selected in the top 10 to 15 before his pro day. He might solidify his position as this draft class' finest tackle with another strong pro day showing.

2) WR Luther Burden III

Luther Burden concentrated mostly on sprinting at the scouting combine and posted a time of 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which was fair enough.

A solid combine performance has likely improved the projected first-round pick's draft status, but a strong pro-day performance will give his status another boost.

3) QB Brady Cook

Brady Cook had the fastest 40-yard dash of any quarterback at the combine, clocking in at 4.59 seconds, which significantly improved his draft prospects.

Cook also led other quarterbacks at the combine in the vertical jump, 10-yard split, 3-cone drill, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle. He will be looking to build on that reputation at his pro day.

4) WR Theo Wease Jr.

Theo Wease's combine results were unimpressive. He had below-average times in the 10-yard split (1.61 seconds), the 40-yard drill (4.59 seconds) and the vertical jump (31 inches). The Tigers' Pro Day on Friday will be his final opportunity to make an impression on NFL scouts.

Wease had 13 starts in 2024, his second year in Missouri, and established himself as a reliable member of the offense with 49 catches for 682 yards and six scores.

5) RB Marcus Carroll

Marcus Carroll was a vital component of Missouri's rushing game in his only season with the team. After declaring for the draft in January, he will aim to take his skills to the NFL, but he still has a lot to prove on his Pro Day.

Carroll, who played for Georgia State in his first four years of college, will only get one opportunity to show recruiters his skills because he was not invited to the scouting combine.

Carroll rushed 140 times for 595 yards and 12 touchdowns at Missouri in 2024.

